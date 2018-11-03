Christians in Egypt prepare to bury dead a day after attack

MINYA, Egypt (AP) — Coptic Christians in the Egyptian town of Minya south of the capital of Cairo are preparing to bury their dead.

The Coptic Orthodox Church and the Interior Ministry say Islamic militants on Friday ambushed three buses carrying Christian pilgrims on their way to a remote desert monastery, killing seven and wounding 19.

All but one of those killed were members of the same family, according to a list of the victims’ names released by the church, which said among the dead were a boy and a girl, age 15 and 12 respectively.

The local Islamic group State affiliate which spearheads militants fighting security forces in the Sinai Peninsula claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement