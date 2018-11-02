Trump’s Road Show: ‘Tigers for Trump’ show up for president

Six days, eight states, 11 rallies. Scenes from the road as President Donald Trump sprints to Election Day:

THURSDAY, 7 p.m. CDT

WHERE: Columbia Regional Airport, Columbia, Missouri.

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour, 17 minutes.

VIBE: Bundled up in warm jackets and winter hats, the crowd spilled out of an airline hangar into the crisp, dark night. Trump basked in the cheers from a stage positioned in front of the open doorway, surrounded by American flags and with Air Force One parked just behind him.

LOCAL SIGN OF THE TIMES: Trump noted a “Tigers for Trump” sign, a reference to the University of Missouri mascot. Said Trump, “I like that.”

BIG LINE: “The Republican agenda is the mainstream agenda of the American people — it’s how we all got here.” — Trump.

VERBATIM: “We are human beings that do exist, and no matter what he says we are still here and we’re still going to fight against people who try to take away our rights.” — Oakley Peterson, 21, a film student at Stephens College in Columbia, holding a sign with the transgender flag and protesting the Trump administration’s proposal to narrowly define gender.

CANDIDATE CORNER: “Claire McCaskill wanted us to call Hillary Clinton Madam President. On Nov. 6, we’re going to call Claire McCaskill fired.” — Republican Josh Hawley, seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. McCaskill.

OF NOTE: As proof of the tight race, Trump isn’t done with Missouri just yet. As he said, “I’m actually coming back on Monday.”

— By Catherine Lucey and Summer Ballentine.

WEDNESDAY, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida.

RUNNING TIME: 54 minutes.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: An Elvis impersonator! After all, it was Halloween. And at least one supporter dressed as Trump.

BIG LINE: “The far left media used tragedy to sow anger and division.” — Trump, complaining about “fake” reporting on demonstrations during his visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed. (Trump’s visit Tuesday did attract large numbers of protesters.)

VERBATIM: “I’m gay. None of my friends are for this. So I’m here alone. I voted for Obama twice. I think he was a big lie. In the midterms, I’m going to vote the way Trump sees it.” — Allison Chiddo, 56, co-owner of a drug and alcohol rehab center in West Palm Beach.

OF NOTE: Most rally-goers shot up their hands when asked if they’d already voted. Trump’s response: “Then what the hell am I doing here tonight?”

— By Jill Colvin and Tamara Lush

