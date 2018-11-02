Khashoggi’s fiancée asks Trump to press Saudis for his body

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée is calling for President Donald Trump’s help in pressuring Saudi Arabia to reveal the location of the slain journalist’s body.

Hatice Cengiz made the appeal in a video message Friday to a memorial in Washington, where friends and activists marked one month since Khashoggi’s death.

Cengiz lamented that without his body, Khashoggi’s loved ones had been unable to hold funeral prayers. She said: “Our pain is still as fresh as the first day.”

She urged Trump to support Turkey’s request for Saudi Arabia to extradite those detained in the kingdom over Khashoggi’s murder.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor says Khashoggi was strangled immediately after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2 and that his body was dismembered and removed from the consulate.