In House battle, Democrats see hope in Trump territory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — White, working-class voters fueled Donald Trump’s rise to the White House, but days ahead of the pivotal midterm elections there’s concern that these same voters might abandon the GOP in states including Maine, Iowa and Minnesota.

Democrats are targeting 21 House districts carried by President Barack Obama in 2012 that shifted to Trump in 2016.

These districts are testing the strength of the Trump-era political realignment.

With the election days away, Democrats have cause for optimism.