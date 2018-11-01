Pittsburgh synagogue suspect due in federal court Thursday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected to make a brief appearance in federal court Thursday to be arraigned on a 44-count indictment.

The charges against Robert Bowers include murder, hate crimes and obstructing in the practice of religion. He is also charged with injuring four police officers, some during a gunfight before his arrest.

Bowers had been set for a preliminary hearing on the evidence Thursday, but federal prosecutors instead took the case to a grand jury. The panel issued the 44-count indictment Wednesday as funerals continued for the 11 people gunned down Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Funerals were planned Thursday for Bernice and Sylvan Simon, husband and wife, and Dr. Richard Gottfried, a dentist who worked part-time at a clinic treating refugees and immigrants.