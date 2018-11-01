Cross talk: Federal agencies clash on cellphone cancer risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. government agencies are giving conflicting interpretations of a safety study on cellphone radiation: One says it causes cancer in rats. The other says there’s no reason for people to worry.

The National Toxicology Program dialed up its concerns Thursday about a link to heart and brain cancer from a study of male rats that was made public last winter.

The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees cellphone safety, disagreed with the upgraded warning. The FDA also said the findings should not be applied to human cellphone use.

Cancer experts say rates of brain tumors in humans haven’t increased in 40 years.