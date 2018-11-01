BIG 3: Google Walkout, LIME Recall & KFC Baby Name

1. Google employees worldwide are staging an unprecedented walkout to protest the company’s treatment of women.



2. Lime recalled about 2,000 scooters, they said the risk of smoldering and fires was real in only a tiny percentage of cases.

Lime is literally on fire https://t.co/CkAtBcQvgF — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 1, 2018

3. A newborn baby girl already has some money for college because her parents named her after a fast food icon.

I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6 — KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018