Thursday, November 1, 2018
BIG 3: Google Walkout, LIME Recall & KFC Baby Name

BIG 3: Google Walkout, LIME Recall & KFC Baby Name

1. Google employees worldwide are staging an unprecedented walkout to protest the company’s treatment of women.

2. Lime recalled about 2,000 scooters, they said the risk of smoldering and fires was real in only a tiny percentage of cases.

3. A newborn baby girl already has some money for college because her parents named her after a fast food icon.

