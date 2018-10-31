Open
Close
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Trump’s Road Show: Trick-or-treat with faux Trump, Elvis

Trump’s Road Show: Trick-or-treat with faux Trump, Elvis

Six days, eight states, 11 rallies. Scenes from the road as President Donald Trump sprints to Election Day:

WEDNESDAY, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida.

RUNNING TIME: 54 minutes.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: An Elvis impersonator! After all, it was Halloween. And at least one supporter dressed as Trump.

BIG LINE: “The far left media used tragedy to sow anger and division.” — Trump, complaining about “fake” reporting on demonstrations during his visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed. (Trump’s visit Tuesday did attract large numbers of protesters.)

VERBATIM: “I’m gay. None of my friends are for this. So I’m here alone. I voted for Obama twice. I think he was a big lie. In the midterms, I’m going to vote the way Trump sees it.” — Allison Chiddo, 56, co-owner of a drug and alcohol rehab center in West Palm Beach.

OF NOTE: Most rally-goers shot up their hands when asked if they’d already voted. Trump’s response: “Then what the hell am I doing here tonight?”

— By Jill Colvin and Tamara Lush

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics

President Donald Trump is making a final midterm campaign dash featuring 11 rallies in six days. AP reporters and photographersr are capturing the scene at each stop. Find highlights here.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC