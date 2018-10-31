Trump launching rally blitz in final stretch of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is kicking off a final rally blitz with just days to go before midterm elections that will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress.

He’s attending 11 rallies across eight states over the next six days.

The final push begins Wednesday night in Estero, just outside Fort Myers, in Florida, where Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is being challenged by Republican Gov. Rick Scott. In addition, Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis are locked in a tight race to replace Scott as governor.

Trump will also be visiting Pensacola in Florida as part of the sprint. He has scheduled two rallies each in Indiana and Missouri, plus stops in Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Montana and West Virginia. It’s all aimed at countering Democratic enthusiasm heading into Tuesday’s vote.