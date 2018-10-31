Stable premiums, more options as health law sign-ups begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act’s subsidized health insurance opens Thursday amid stabilizing premiums and more choice.

Nationally, average premiums are going up only by low single-digit percentages for 2019, and insurers have expanded their participation.

Health care remains a key issue for voters going into next week’s midterm elections.

A year ago, it wasn’t clear if former President Barack Obama’s signature program would survive Republican attempts to repeal it.

But there have been changes. Funding has been reduced for “navigators” who help people through the sign-up process.

And beginning Jan. 1, those who decide to opt out of health insurance won’t be penalized come tax time.

Consumers have until Dec. 15 to get coverage for next year. After that, you can only get ACA coverage under limited circumstances.