Report: Saudi prosecutor visits Turkish intelligence agency

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor, who is in Istanbul for discussions on the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, has met with Turkish intelligence officials.

Private DHA news agency said Wednesday the prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, paid a midnight visit to the Turkish intelligence agency’s Istanbul headquarters. Officials were not immediately available to comment.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over the killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate after he entered the building on Oct. 2. It is also pressing Saudi Arabia for information concerning Khashoggi’s remains, which still haven’t been found, as well as who ordered the journalist’s slaying.

Saudi officials have said the kingdom will try the 18 and bring them to justice after the investigation is complete.