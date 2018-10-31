Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason plans US tour in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is planning to tour North America next year to perform some classic Floyd songs, but don’t expect “Comfortably Numb” or “Another Brick in the Wall.”

Mason instead will be digging deep into the Pink Floyd archives to offer tunes not heard live in America for a long time, if ever. Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets will be jamming to pre-“Dark Side of the Moon” material.

The name of the new band comes from “A Saucerful of Secrets,” released in June 1968 and some of the songs they play live include “See Emily Play,” ”Arnold Layne,” The Nile Song” and “Bike.”

Mason is the only member of Pink Floyd who has performed on all of the band’s studio albums.