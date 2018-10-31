4 survivors, 3 dead, several missing in Philippine landslide

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say rescuers have pulled out four survivors and three bodies but several more were missing after a massive landslide set off by a typhoon crashed down on two government buildings in a northern mountain province.

Regional police Chief Superintendent Rolando Nana says at least 18 more people still are missing from the landslide in the far-flung town of Natonin in Mountain Province. Smaller land- and rockslides on roads leading to Natonin have slowed the advance of more rescuers and earth-moving equipment.

Disaster response officer Jennifer Pangket says there could be up to 24 people still trapped in the landslide, which occurred as Typhoon Yutu pummeled the region Tuesday. At least nine people have died due to the typhoon, which blew out of the northern Philippines on Tuesday.