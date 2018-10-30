Reba Mcentire To Host ABC’s ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special

It’s that time of year again! CMA’s Ninth Annual Country Christmas special premieres December 10 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC30 here in St. Louis and some big stars are set to perform at this years event. Reba returns for her second year in a row to both host and perform, with country stars Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, andBrett Young also performing. It was also announced that Tony Bennett, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, and The Isaacs will be rounding out the two-hour special’s list of talent. It will be recorded on the campus of Nashville’s Belmont University.

