AP source: Cleveland to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

An announcement is expected later this week, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not yet made Cleveland’s selection official.

Crain’s Cleveland Business was first to report the mid-season event will be at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs had submitted bids to the league to host All-Star Games, but a massive renovation at Quicken Loans Arena made that impossible. Construction, which began this year, is on time and should be completed by the end of next summer.

Cleveland last hosted the event in 1997 in the same building, which was called Gund Arena at the time, when the league honored its Top 50 players.

The All-Star Game provides a huge economic boost to hosting cities.

This season’s game is in Charlotte, following by Chicago and Indianapolis.

