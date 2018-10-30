Actress-writer Waithe: Films fall short of ethnic equality

Open
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe says Hollywood is falling short of ethnic equality despite black-led films including “Moonlight” and “Black Panther.”

Waithe said Tuesday that while many white-oriented films such as “La La Land” are released every year, movies created by black artists and actors remain rarities.

Waithe said true equality will be achieved when a film like “Black Panther” is as routine as yet another “Captain America.”

Waithe, a screenwriter with “Master of None,” joined in conversation with comedian Hannah Gadsby at an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences lunch.

The event marked the launch of an academy initiative aimed at creating opportunities for female filmmakers to network and celebrate inclusiveness.

It included a plea for “global feminism” from music artist-activist Annie Lennox.

