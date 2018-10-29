US limits tech exports to Chinese firm on security grounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed restrictions on technology exports to a Chinese semiconductor maker, citing national security grounds amid a mounting tariff battle with Beijing.

The limits announced Monday reflected official concern Chinese competition might drive some American technology suppliers out of business and leave the United States without sources of components needed by the military.

The Commerce Department said the limits on sales to Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. were needed to “limit its ability to threaten the supply chain” for the military. The company will face additional license requirements to obtain U.S. technology.

Washington has raised duties on $250 billion of Chinese imports in an effort to pressure Beijing to roll back technology development plans some American officials worry might erode U.S. industrial leadership.