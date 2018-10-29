More than 20 states have never had a woman as governor

ATLANTA (AP) — The record number of women running for governor this year highlights a surprising fact — some of the largest and most progressive states have never elected a woman to the job.

That includes California and New York.

Several conservative states, such as Arizona, Kansas and Texas, have elected women to the top state executive position more than once. Women lost their bids for governor this year during the primaries in California, Florida and New York.

The Center for American Women and Politics says 39 women in 28 states have served as governor.