Indonesia plane crash search finds remains, debris at sea

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Search and rescue personnel worked through the night to find victims of the Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia, sending 24 body bags to identification experts as the airline flew dozens of grieving relatives to the country’s capital.

The 2-month-old Boeing jet crashed into the Java Sea early Monday morning, just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

President Joko Widodo had ordered the search and rescue effort to continue through the night.

The National Search and Rescue Agency said Tuesday that 10 intact bodies as well as body parts had been recovered.

Specialist ships and a remotely operated underwater vehicle have been deployed to search for the plane’s hull and flight recorder.