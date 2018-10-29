AP source: Browns fire Hue Jackson in third losing season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson’s failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.

The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed on Monday by general manager John Dorsey, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the expected move.

Jackson’s firing came on day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge.

The Browns, who have not made the playoffs since 2002, have lost three straight games after a promising start to this season.

It’s not immediately clear who will fill in for Jackson for the rest of this season. The Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Jackson was hired in 2016 by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who have stuck by him despite a 1-15 record in his first season and the Browns losing all 16 games last season, only the second team in league history to go 0-16.

But beyond the losing, the Browns have been constantly wrapped in drama and dysfunction under Jackson. Last week, his offer to help offensive coordinator Todd Haley following a loss in Tampa Bay underscored another power struggle as Jackson fought to stay in power.

Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but was struggling in his first season without star LeBron James.

