The Latest: Suspect told police he wanted all Jews to die

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (all times local):

7 a.m.

Police say the suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

Pittsburgh police said in an arrest affidavit made public early Sunday that Robert Gregory Bowers killed eight men and three women in the Tree of Life Synagogue before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him.

A Pittsburgh police officer says in the warrant that Bowers was being treated for his injuries when he said Jews were “committing genocide to his people.”

Bowers is charged with 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.

The police affidavit says calls began coming in to 911 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, reporting “they were being attacked.”

___

12:30 a.m.

A gunman who expressed hatred of Jews exploited a vulnerability common in so many houses of worship across the country — doors that are unlocked for worship — to target a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Officials say Robert Bowers was armed with a rifle and three handguns when he walked inside the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services Saturday morning and opened fire, killing 11 people and wounding six in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Police swarmed the building and traded gunfire with the gunman, who was shot multiple times but survived.

Four police officers are among the wounded.

Bowers faces 29 federal counts, including weapons offenses and hate crimes.

Law enforcement officials plan to discuss the massacre at a news conference Sunday morning.