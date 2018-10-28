Talk of the Town – Places for People & St. Louis Jewish Book Fest



Places for People provides an unparalleled toolkit of programs, services, and resources for people who have serious mental illnesses, typically accompanied by complex and multilayered challenges: chronic homelessness, substance abuse disorder, primary health disorders, and trauma. Our mission is to provide caring, effective services to help those with the greatest challenges recover from mental illness, substance use disorders and associated chronic illnesses.

The non-profit St. Louis Jewish Book Festival is an annual celebration of authors, books, and ideas during the first two weeks of November, with additional bookend events year-round. The range of author topics is vast: business, cooking, economics, family, fiction, history, music, religion, sports, and more. Now in its 40th year, the Festival is nationally recognized for both its excellence and its size – it is one of the largest in the country with more than 10,000 audience members annually. People from all backgrounds and religions come to Festival events to hear premier speakers, share their thoughts, and ask questions.

