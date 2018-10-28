Mattis: Military already moving equipment to southern border

PRAGUE (AP) — The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there. That word comes from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as a caravan of Central Americans slowly heads across Mexico toward the United States.

Mattis told reporters traveling with him Sunday that details of the deployment are still being worked out but he should have them Sunday night. They will include exactly how many forces are needed. It was unclear when the details will be made public.

The additional troops will provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol, and will bolster the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces already there.