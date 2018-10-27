No. 23 Utah rolls over UCLA 41-10 behind Moss’ career night

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Zack Moss rushed for a career-high 211 yards and scored three touchdowns, helping No. 23 Utah beat UCLA 41-10 on Friday night.

Britain Covey had 132 all-purpose yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Utes (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12), who won their fourth consecutive game. Armand Shyne ran for a touchdown and Matt Gay kicked two field goals.

Joshua Kelley ran for 90 yards and a touchdown, but the Bruins (2-6, 2-3) were unable to get their third straight win. Wilton Speight was 20 of 40 for 164 yards passing.

Utah scored 28 straight points after falling behind 7-3 in the first quarter. Covey threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Fotheringham off a reverse to make it 10-7 midway through the second quarter, and Moss had 1-yard touchdown runs in the second and third quarter.