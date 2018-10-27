Man charged in mail-bomb plot is a Florida Trump supporter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have captured a Florida man with a criminal history and a fervor for President Donald Trump and accused him of sending at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats. The arrest capped a nationwide search in a case that spread fear of election-season violence with little precedent in the U.S.

Justice Department officials on Friday announced five federal charges against 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida, and revealed that DNA and a fingerprint found on an envelope package helped them identify the suspect after a five-day, coast-to-coast investigation.

FBI officials did not disclose a motive, although Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested politics may have played a role, noting Sayoc appeared to be a “partisan.”