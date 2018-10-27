Clemson hands Florida State worst home loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, and No. 2 Clemson handed Florida State its worst home loss in program history with a 59-10 victory on Saturday.

Lawrence completed 20 of 37 passes for 314 yards before staying on the sideline for good late in the third quarter. Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers each had two touchdown receptions.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved to 8-0 for the seventh time in school history, including the third time in the last four seasons. They were dominant in the second quarter, scoring four touchdowns on consecutive drives en route to their fourth straight victory over the Seminoles.

Florida State (4-4, 2-4) couldn’t get out of its own way, suffering its most-lopsided defeat at home — surpassing a 58-14 loss to Southern Miss in 1981. It was also the most points allowed by the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.