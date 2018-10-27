An open door and a massacre: Gunman kills 11 at synagogue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A gunman who expressed hatred of Jews exploited a vulnerability common in so many houses of worship across the country — doors that are unlocked for worship — to target a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Officials say Robert Bowers was armed with a rifle and three handguns when he walked inside the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services Saturday morning and opened fire, killing 11 people and wounding six in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Police swarmed the building and traded gunfire with the gunman, who was shot multiple times but survived.

Four police officers are among the wounded.

Bowers faces 29 federal counts, including weapons offenses and hate crimes.

Law enforcement officials plan to discuss the massacre at a news conference Sunday morning.