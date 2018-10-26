Open
Trump accuses media of trying 'to score political points'

Trump accuses media of trying ‘to score political points’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing reporters of trying “to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points” against him hours after police apprehended a staunch supporter of his in connection with the mail-bomb scare targeting Democrats and CNN.

Trump was campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday to support two GOP candidates facing close races in the state, part of a rally blitz to help vulnerable Republicans ahead of the Nov. 6 elections.

Trump, who held back some of his usual name-calling at a rally in Wisconsin earlier this week, was back to his usual attack lines Friday evening even as he called for an end to the “politics of personal destruction.”

