The Latest: Saudi prosecutor to arrive in Turkey for probe

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

12 noon

The Turkish president says Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor will arrive in Turkey on Sunday as part of the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Saudi official will meet Turkish prosecutors during his visit.

Erdogan also says Turkey has other “information and evidence” about the Khashoggi’s killing by Saudi officials in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and that it will eventually reveal that information.

Saudi prosecutors said Thursday that Turkish evidence indicates that the killing was premeditated.

9:50 a.m.

The son of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia after the kingdom revoked a travel ban and allowed him to come to the United States.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino says Washington welcomes the decision.

It’s the latest turn in the saga of the killed Saudi writer and dissident after the kingdom on Thursday cited evidence showing that his killing was premeditated — changing its story again to try to ease international outrage over the macabre circumstances of Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had discussed the case of Khashoggi’s son, Salah Khashoggi, during his recent visit to the kingdom, making it “clear to Saudi leaders” that Washington wanted the son to return to the United States.