China, Japan show united front on ‘free and fair’ trade

China and Japan have displayed a united front on “free and fair” trade as leaders of Asia’s two biggest economies met in Beijing.

After meeting with President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that the two countries needed to take “to a new level” a free and fair trading system.

Abe’s visit to Beijing took place against the backdrop of the festering trade dispute between China and the U.S. that has resulted in both sides imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s exports.

Xi said such changes offered the two countries the chance to expand cooperation given their increased “common interest.”

The two sides signed a slew of agreements, including a currency swap deal and plans to work together in other markets.