Friday, October 26, 2018
BIG 3: Bomb Suspect Arrested, Yadi/Wong & Man Sets Fire After Spider

BIG 3: Bomb Suspect Arrested, Yadi/Wong & Man Sets Fire After Spider

1. NBC news says Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Junior is the suspect arrested in connection with the wave of pipe bomb packages.

2. Two Cardinals players could be bringing home Gold Glove Awards this season.

3. A Fresno man is likely regretting his decision to try and kill spiders in his parent’s house after accidentally setting the home on fire.

