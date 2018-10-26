BIG 3: Bomb Suspect Arrested, Yadi/Wong & Man Sets Fire After Spider

1. NBC news says Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Junior is the suspect arrested in connection with the wave of pipe bomb packages.
What we know about the man arrested in connection with suspicious packages:
• In his 50s
• Arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, north of Miami
• He has an address in nearby Aventura, Florida
• Has a criminal history and ties to New Yorkhttps://t.co/iJ9OQQuhZO
— CNN (@CNN) October 26, 2018
2. Two Cardinals players could be bringing home Gold Glove Awards this season.
Yadi, Wong named NL Gold Glove finalists https://t.co/Pd8TCibhvE pic.twitter.com/Sl620NS0b9
— Cardinals Fans (@Cardinals_Fans) October 25, 2018
3. A Fresno man is likely regretting his decision to try and kill spiders in his parent’s house after accidentally setting the home on fire.