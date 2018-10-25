Open
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Turkish probe of Khashoggi killing turns to garden well

Turkish probe of Khashoggi killing turns to garden well

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has been focusing on a well in the garden of Saudi Arabia’s consulate as part of its investigation into the killing by Saudi officials of writer Jamal Khashoggi, whose body is still missing.

There were conflicting reports Thursday about whether investigators had searched the well in a case that has geopolitical implications because of the Saudi-Turkish rivalry in the Mideast region, as well as the U.S. alliance with both countries.

Yeni Safak, a pro-government Turkish newspaper, says investigators emptied the well and are awaiting the results of an analysis of the water to determine whether body parts were dumped there.

But Sabah, another pro-government newspaper, says Saudi Arabia has yet to give Turkish authorities permission for a search.

