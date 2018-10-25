Trump sends troops to border as response to ‘caravan’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is planning to dispatch 800 or more active duty troops to the southern border at the direction of a president who has sought to transform fears about immigration into electoral gains in the midterms as a caravan of thousands of migrants makes its way through Mexico.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order sending the troops to the border, bolstering National Guard forces already there. The action comes as President Donald Trump has spent recent days calling attention to the caravan of Central Americans slowly making their way by foot into southern Mexico, but still more than 1,000 miles (1609 kilometers) from U.S. soil.

Trump has been eager to make it a top issue in the midterm elections, as he dd in 2016.