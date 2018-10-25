Report: Maryland football not ‘toxic,’ but has problems

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — An external investigation of the Maryland football program under coach DJ Durkin has determined that the team “did not have a toxic culture,” but was problematic enough to where players feared speaking out.

The 198-page report, which was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, was compiled by an independent commission of eight people. The commission wrote that the culture of the program was not the reason behind the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

The report did not include any recommendations about Durkin’s status. He has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11.

The results of the investigation have not been made public by the university, and no commission members or regents have discussed its findings.

