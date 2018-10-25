In South Dakota, Sutton makes it a race despite party label

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — With a moderate message and television ads appealing to Republican voters, Billie Sutton has courted enough cross-party support to put Democrats within striking distance of a governorship they haven’t held in decades.

Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, was seeking Thursday to further broaden his appeal with new GOP and independent endorsements.

An Argus Leader and KELO-TV poll released this week shows a neck-and neck race. The contest in which Noem had long appeared favored to win to become the state’s first female governor now seems uncertain. Noem and Sutton each had support from 45 percent of respondents, with 9 percent undecided.

Noem and Sutton were set to debate Thursday evening on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.