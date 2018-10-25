Blue Jays hire Rays bench coach Charlie Montoyo as manager

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Charlie Montoyo as their manager. He succeeds John Gibbons, who was let go after a 73-89 season.

The team said Thursday that Montoya has a three-year contract with a club option for 2022. He is to be introduced at a news conference Monday.

Montoya is a 53-year-old Puerto Rican who worked as the bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. Before that, he was the team’s third-base coach for three years.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says in a statement that Montoyo is “a highly regarded leader” with “a superior ability to connect and relate.”

