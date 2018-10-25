Open
Thursday, October 25, 2018
2 Koreas talk about implementing recent military agreement

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea are holding military talks on their border to discuss implementing a broad-reaching military agreement last month to reduce tensions.

South Korean Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun said Friday’s discussions at Panmunjom will include establishing a joint military committee that’s meant to maintain communication and avoid crises and accidental clashes.

The talks come a day after the Koreas and the U.S.-led U.N. Command completed removing firearms and troops from a jointly controlled area at the border village.

Seoul says the military agreement is an important trust-building step that will reduce border tensions and create more space for larger U.S.-led negotiations to denuclearize the North.

Some experts say the South risks conceding its conventional military strength before the North takes any concrete steps toward relinquishing its nuclear weapons.

