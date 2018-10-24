Visa 4Q results climb 33 percent, beat estimates

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. is saying its fiscal fourth quarter profits rose by 33 percent from a year earlier, helped by a lower tax rate and more payments processed on its signature network.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it earned a profit of $2.85 billion, or $1.23 a share, up from $2.14 billion, or 90 cents a share, from a year earlier. The results beat analysts’ expectations, who were looking for $1.20 per share, according to FactSet.

Visa processed $2.086 trillion on its payment network in the last quarter, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Visa earns a small fee from every transaction run on its network.

Revenues for the quarter were $5.43 billion, up from $4.86 billion a year earlier.