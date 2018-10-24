UK Court bars newspaper from naming man in harassment claim

LONDON (AP) — A British court has barred a newspaper from revealing the name of a leading businessman accused of sexual harassment and racial abuse by employees.

The Daily Telegraph said Wednesday that it had been “gagged,” and predicted the banning order would “renew controversy about the use of injunctions to limit British press freedom.”

The case concerns allegations against an executive, identified in court papers only as ABC.

In a ruling Tuesday, the Court of Appeal said five complainants had signed non-disclosure agreements as part of settlement packages. It granted an interim injunction until the High Court decides whether to allow publication of the man’s identity.

The corporate use of NDAs has been under scrutiny since it emerged that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein used them to keep alleged sex abuse victims from speaking out.