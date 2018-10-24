Tony Hoagland, witty, prize-winning poet, dead at 64

NEW YORK (AP) — A prize-winning poet admired for his candor and sharp, off-beat humor has died. Tony Hoagland was 64.

Jeff Shotts, executive editor of Graywolf Press, told The Associated Press that Hoagland died Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

A native of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Hoagland published several works of poetry and essays about poetry. The titles helped sum up his take on life: “Unincorporated Persons in the Late Honda Dynasty,” ”Application for Release from the Dream” and “Priest Turned Therapist Treats Fear of God,” which came out this year. He was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle award for his 2005 collection “Rain.”

His other honors included the Jackson Prize, given to poets of “exceptional talent” who deserve greater attention.