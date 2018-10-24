The Latest: Spanish PM confirms arms exports to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

1 p.m.

Spain’s prime minister says his government will fulfill past arms sales contracts with Saudi Arabia despite his “dismay” over the “terrible murder” of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Pedro Sanchez has told lawmakers on Wednesday that protecting jobs in southern Spain was also central to his decision last month to go ahead with a controversial bomb shipment to Saudi Arabia.

Spain has said that the $2.1 billion purchase by Saudi Arabia for five navy ships was put at risk when the government pondered canceling the shipment 400 precision bombs purchased by Riyadh in 2015.

Sanchez hasn’t clarified what his plans are regarding future purchases by the long-time commercial ally.

The prime minister says his government will also make a proposal to make Spain a “pioneer” in verification and transparency on arms exports.

___

12:30 p.m.

Turkey’s president says his country is determined not to allow all those responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi escape justice.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also pledged that Turkey would share any new evidence it acquires in the investigation into the killing in a “transparent manner.” He spoke on Wednesday at a symposium in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Erdogan says: “We are determined not to allow the murder to be covered up and for those responsible — from the person who gave the order to those who executed it — not to escape justice.”

Saudi Arabia has said that Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family, was killed Oct. 2 in a “fistfight” with officials sent to encourage him to return to the kingdom.

Erdogan has said the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was the victim of a pre-planned “savage murder.”

___

11:35 a.m.

The Saudi woman who defied authorities by driving a car before the kingdom’s ban on female drivers was lifted in August, says her friend Jamal Khashoggi “was really assassinated for being outspoken.”

Manal Al-Sharif says “this is a new level the Saudi government is reaching,” adding that people inside the kingdom “are so afraid to speak up.”

Al-Sharif spoke in Denmark where she’s promoting her book “Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening,”

Turkey says Khashoggi was killed in a planned murder at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

Al-Sharif told Denmark’s TV2 channel on Wednesday that Khashoggi supported her fight for the Saudi women’s right to drive. After al-Sharif got behind the wheel, she was arrested and jailed. She now lives in “a self-imposed exile” in Australia.

___

9:45 a.m.

Pakistan says Saudi Arabia will provide a $6 billion package of loans and deferred payments in an effort to resuscitate Islamabad’s flagging economy, struggling under the weight of a whopping $18 billion deficit.

The deal was signed Tuesday by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Asad Umar and his Saudi counterpart, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Jadaan, on the sidelines of an international investment forum underway in the kingdom.

Many international business leaders and officials had pulled out of attending the gathering in the wake of the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan went to the conference despite rights activists’ urging he boycott the venue over Khashoggi’s killing.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the Saudi aid gives Pakistan an immediate $3 billion to bolster its foreign exchange reserves. At the end of one year, it’s to be returned to Saudi Arabia. Pakistan will also get $3 billion in oil imports on a buy-now-pay-later basis.

Separately from the Saudi influx, Pakistan is also seeking an IMF loan.

___

8:50 a.m.

The Saudi crown prince is to make his first international speech since the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Mohammed bin Salman is to address the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon.

The summit is the prince’s brainchild, an effort to draw much-needed foreign direct investment into the kingdom to create jobs for its young population.

However, this year’s summit has been overshadowed by the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi. Turkish officials say the writer was killed by a 15-man Saudi hit squad that included a member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage on overseas trips.

Saudi Arabia has suggested, without offering evidence, that the team went rogue.

Many international business leaders have pulled out of attending the summit over Khashoggi’s slaying.