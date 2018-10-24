LISTEN: Carly Pearce’s Heart Will Go On For One Of Her Favorite Halloween Costumes

We’re getting a lot of these as Halloween fast approaches, and today Carly Pearce recalls her favorite spooky costume thanks to Big Machine Label Group. This one isn’t exactly spooky though. When she was growing up, her mom used to throw elaborate Halloween parties for her and her friends, so she always made sure Carly had a fantastic costume. She says, “When Titanic was really big, I was Rose from the Titanic. And that famous scene where they’re standing on the front of the boat and she gets the Heart of the Ocean necklace and all of that—I had that outfit with the Heart of the Ocean necklace which was pretty awesome.”

As you may know, Carly is dating Michael Ray and it appears they both have Halloween night off, so perhaps they’ll come up with some kind of couples costume. Listen to her talk about being Rose from Titanic and let us know what your most memorable Halloween costume is at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

