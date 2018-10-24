Deutsche Bank net profit falls to 229 million euros

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank saw net profit fall 65 percent to 229 million euros ($262 million) in the third quarter but CEO Christian Sewing says the bank made progress cutting costs and would be profitable for the full year for the first time since 2014.

Net income was down from 649 million euros in year-ago quarter. The bank said in a statement Wednesday income from fixed-income and stock trading fell 15 percent amid lower client activity.

The statement said the bank was on track to meet its targets for cost and staff reductions this year, having shed 2,800 jobs this year to bring headcount to 94,717. The bank has struggled with weak earnings and costs from regulatory and legal fines, settlements and penalties, losing money for three straight calendar years.