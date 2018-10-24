Another child dead following viral outbreak at rehab center

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Another child has died following a severe viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center for “medically fragile children,” bringing the death toll to seven.

The state Health Department says there have been 18 cases overall of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of New York.

The agency had announced Tuesday that six children had died this month. But a spokeswoman says they learned Tuesday night that another child had died.

The strain afflicting the children is usually associated with acute respiratory illness, according to the CDC, which on its website instructs health workers to report unusual clusters to state or local health departments.

The Health Department hasn’t released the names or the ages of the victims.