3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Three insiders from the world of college basketball recruiting have been convicted in a corruption case that prosecutors said exposed the sport’s underbelly.

A jury reached the verdict Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

The government had accused a former Adidas executive, a business manager and the director of an amateur league in a scheme to funnel tens of thousands of dollars in secret payments to the families so the prospects would commit to Adidas-sponsored schools.

Prosecutors said the defendants committed fraud by concealing the payments that violated NCAA rules. Defense lawyers argued there was no evidence colleges suffered any harm.

The case caused a scandal that forced the exit of legendary Louisville coach Rick Pitino last year.