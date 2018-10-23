University of Utah on lockdown after report of shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah campus is on lockdown after a shooting.

The university announced on its Twitter account that a shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. It told people on the campus to shelter in place.

The university says police are looking for the suspect. The university described the suspect as a black man, 37 years old, 6-foot, 3 inches, 250 pounds, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie. He was last seen on foot leaving north from the university’s medical towers.

Police are searching the campus for the suspect.

Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of Chenwei Guo, whose parents live in Beijing and were devastated over the death of their only son at age 23.