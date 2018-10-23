Rome escalator accident injures 20 Russian soccer fans

ROME (AP) — An accident involving an escalator in the Rome metropolitan system has injured about 20 people, mostly Russian soccer fans.

A video on Sky TG24 shows the escalator accelerating suddenly Tuesday evening, and the people riding down on it collapsing one onto another. The dramatic footage shows people on the parallel escalator trying to pull others to safety.

The prefect’s office put the number of injured at 20, mostly Russians in town for a Champion’s League soccer game between CSKA Moscow and Roma. The accident happened in a metro stop near the main Termine train station.