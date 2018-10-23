Readers pick America’s best-loved novel in nationwide vote

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Readers nationwide say a coming-of-age story about racism and injustice is America’s best-loved novel.

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” emerged as No. 1 in PBS’ “The Great American Read” survey.

The results were announced on Tuesday’s finale of “The Great American Read” TV series. More than 4 million votes were cast in the six-month-long contest that put 100 titles to the test.

Books that were published as part of a series were counted as a single entry.

The other top-five finishers in order of votes were the “Outlander” series; the “Harry Potter” books; “Pride & Prejudice” and “The Lord of the Rings” series.