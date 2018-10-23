Meghan rushed through dark market on royal visit to Fiji

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex was rushed through her visit to an indoor market in Fiji’s capital over apparent concerns about the location’s security.

Meghan on Wednesday visited the Suva Market with the intention of meeting some of the female vendors who have been involved in the U.N. Women’s project “Markets for Change.”

But Meghan spent only about half of her allocated 15 minutes there. After chatting with one vendor, she was whisked through the market by security as throngs of people arrived to greet her in a location that was enclosed and relatively dark.

Vendors were selling watermelons, pineapples and other fruit at the market, as well as handicrafts and fans.

Meghan, who is four months pregnant, and husband Prince Harry are midway through a 16-day South Pacific tour.