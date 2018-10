WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Oct. 19, The Associated Press reported that Brett Theodos, principal research associate at the Urban Institute, estimates that only about 10 to 15 percent of the opportunity zones under the 2017 tax law will attract investment, and that around 10 percent could get 90 percent of the money invested.

Theodos offered those percentages as hypothetical numbers, not exact numbers based on data or study.